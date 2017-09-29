Local family sends donations to Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims

A local family has taken it upon themselves to help those suffering in Puerto Rico. Stephanie and her family didn’t waste any time when they found out that FEMA was flying donations out of Atlanta to residents suffering in Puerto Rico.More >>
A detour will be in place in downtown Augusta starting Monday, Oct. 2. Work on the $2.03 million Greene Street / State Route 28 area requires a short detour around 6th Street. Contractors will saw cut around the CSX railroad from Broad Street to Greene Street using flagging to maintain traffic.More >>
Steed's Farm has become known for it's seasonal corn maze attraction and their large grass cut outs since 2010. Aerial photographer, Kilby Harris, captured an aerial photo for the farm.More >>
No decision was reached Friday on whether or not to grant bond to Reality Winner. The Judge is expected to announce a decision it next week.More >>
A local theatre company in partnership with the Kroc center is teaching kids theatre with a little twist. Enopion theatre company is a bible theatre company devoted to creating plays that help spread the gospel of Christ.More >>
