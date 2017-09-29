Detour in place on 6th St. in downtown Augusta

A detour will be in place in downtown Augusta starting Monday, Oct. 2.

Work on the $2.03 million Greene Street / State Route 28 area requires a short detour around 6th Street. Contractors will saw cut around the CSX railroad from Broad Street to Greene Street using flagging to maintain traffic. After cutting is complete, crews will remove portions of the 6th Street roadway, causing a short detour around the block using 7th and 5th Street.

Expect possible delays in this area next week depending on contractor progress.

Overall this construction contract features upgraded facilities at eight locations along SR 28 in downtown Augusta including intersections from 5th Street to 12th Street. Contract work will also upgrade the railroad preemption on Greene Street at 6th Street, install underground fiber optic communications between all signals, as well as fiber optic communication along 5th Street to tie into the existing fiber along Broad Street and the City Traffic Engineering office at Telfair Street.

The current completion date expectation is December 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.