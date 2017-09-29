Steed's Farm cut out special message in corn maze

Steed's Farm has become known for it's seasonal corn maze attraction and their large grass cut outs since 2010. Aerial photographer, Kilby Harris, captured an aerial photo for the farm. They cut out the words "Lydia Project" to honor the great things that the organization does for women battling cancer.

Jim Steed, a third generation owner of the farm, says they try to bring attention to helpful organizations in the community. "Every year we do a project, a local project, that we might can draw some exposure to. And we felt the Lydia Project was a good project that needed some exposure. So I'm hoping that just by having it in the maze and having them out here taking donations and all the pamphlets that they're going to hand out, will give them some exposure and help people know what they're all about," says Steed.

The Lydia Project will be at the farm every Saturday if you'd like to learn more about what they do and how you can donate.

