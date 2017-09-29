Steed's Farm cut out special message in corn maze

Steed's Farm has become known for it's seasonal corn maze attraction and their large grass cut outs since 2010. Aerial photographer, Kilby Harris, captured an aerial photo for the farm.More >>
Steed's Farm has become known for it's seasonal corn maze attraction and their large grass cut outs since 2010. Aerial photographer, Kilby Harris, captured an aerial photo for the farm.More >>
No decision was reached Friday on whether or not to grant bond to Reality Winner. The Judge is expected to announce a decision it next week.More >>
No decision was reached Friday on whether or not to grant bond to Reality Winner. The Judge is expected to announce a decision it next week.More >>
A local theatre company in partnership with the Kroc center is teaching kids theatre with a little twist. Enopion theatre company is a bible theatre company devoted to creating plays that help spread the gospel of Christ.More >>
A local theatre company in partnership with the Kroc center is teaching kids theatre with a little twist. Enopion theatre company is a bible theatre company devoted to creating plays that help spread the gospel of Christ.More >>
Utility crews are working to repair a water main at the corner of Grace Avenue and Marion Street Extension.More >>
Utility crews are working to repair a water main at the corner of Grace Avenue and Marion Street Extension.More >>
A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos is Latania Carwell. Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.More >>
A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos is Latania Carwell. Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.More >>