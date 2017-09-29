Boil water advisory issued for area near downtown Aiken - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Boil water advisory issued for area near downtown Aiken

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

A boil water advisory has been issued for an area of Aiken.

Utility crews are working to repair a water main at the corner of Grace Avenue and Marion Street Extension. As a result, the Utilities Department has issued a boil water advisory for the surrounding area.

