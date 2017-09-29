Boil water advisory issued for area near downtown Aiken

A local theatre company in partnership with the Kroc center is teaching kids theatre with a little twist. Enopion theatre company is a bible theatre company devoted to creating plays that help spread the gospel of Christ.More >>
A local theatre company in partnership with the Kroc center is teaching kids theatre with a little twist. Enopion theatre company is a bible theatre company devoted to creating plays that help spread the gospel of Christ.More >>
Utility crews are working to repair a water main at the corner of Grace Avenue and Marion Street Extension.More >>
Utility crews are working to repair a water main at the corner of Grace Avenue and Marion Street Extension.More >>
A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos is Latania Carwell. Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.More >>
A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos is Latania Carwell. Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.More >>
The 25-year-old National Security Agency contractor charged with leaking classified documents says she smuggled them out of her workplace by putting them into her pantyhose.More >>
The 25-year-old National Security Agency contractor charged with leaking classified documents says she smuggled them out of her workplace by putting them into her pantyhose.More >>
Thursday, September 28, 2017 marks an annual Boys and Girls Club fundraiser: Burger Battle. This is one great opportunity to indulge in good food as well as support a great. Local Boutique restaurant chefs will be competing for the title “Best Burger.” Maria Henry, Boys and Girls Club Marketing Manager, lists this year's participants. “Our restaurants this year are Tastefully Yours, Fat Man’s Mill Cafe, Finch & Fifth, Village Deli, and The Hive, and Cucin...More >>
Thursday, September 28, 2017 marks an annual Boys and Girls Club fundraiser: Burger Battle. This is one great opportunity to indulge in good food as well as support a great. Local Boutique restaurant chefs will be competing for the title “Best Burger.” Maria Henry, Boys and Girls Club Marketing Manager, lists this year's participants. “Our restaurants this year are Tastefully Yours, Fat Man’s Mill Cafe, Finch & Fifth, Village Deli, and The Hive, and Cucin...More >>