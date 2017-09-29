Billboard of missing persons features Latania Carwell, Julian Williams

A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos are Latania Carwell and Julian Williams.

The family of Julian Williams, an Augusta man who was kidnapped on March 25, 2017, and later found dead on Spider Webb Road in Aiken County, is leading the dedication ceremony.

Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017. Since then, charges have been brought against Latania's mother and stepfather. However, her body has yet to be found.

The billboard cost over $1,300 and the group is working to add two more billboards around the area.

