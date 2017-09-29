Volunteers needed for the annual Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are asking for volunteers to come out to the annual Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 30, 2017. Scouting groups, civic organizations, sports clubs, church groups, businesses, families and individuals can participate.

Kevin Madsen who's Chief Ranger at USACE-SAS at J. Strom Thurmond Lake sat down with FOX 54 News Now anchor Destiny Chance to discuss the event.

Volunteers will work on a variety of projects including debris cleanup, brush clearing, and trail and park maintenance along the shoreline, islands, recreation areas, coves, old road ends and bridge areas.

Participants must complete and return a volunteer agreement. An organized group can download the group sign up form. Volunteers are advised to be mindful of safety hazards and risks while performing work. A position hazard analysis is available for download. Completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Thurmond Project Office at 510 Clarks Hill Highway, Clarks Hill, SC 29821. Forms may also be faxed to 864-333-1150 or emailed to CESAS-OP-T@usace.army.mil. Participants must RSVP by Sept. 4.

On Sept. 30, the National Public Lands Day volunteer cleanup and service projects at Thurmond Lake will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The check-in location is the Below Dam South Carolina Recreation Area group shelter at 384 Power Plant Road, Clarks Hill, South Carolina 29821. All volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes, long pants and bring plenty of water. Volunteers should plan to arrive a few minutes early for check-in and a safety briefing. Following the morning volunteer activities, all participants are invited attend a volunteer appreciation picnic at the same location. Participants will receive free T-shirts (while supplies last) and a one-day pass for free admission to any federal park site.

In the event of severe weather conditions, National Public Lands Day events will be cancelled. No rain date is scheduled.

National Public Lands Day is a nationwide day of service for volunteering at local, state and federal public lands. The cleanup is also part of Georgia's statewide Rivers Alive program. For more information, contact the Thurmond Project Office toll free at 800-533-3478, extension 1131.

