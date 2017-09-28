The importance of safety training - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

The importance of safety training

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
The safety coordinator at Augusta Staffing work to make sure employees are safe. Isaac Kelly provides OSHA safety training to many employees who enter plants around the CSRA. He's reminding everyone about the dangers inside plants such as heavy machinery, chemicals, and sharp tools. Kelly says once an employee is trained they still need to take precautions daily. "The key points are to know your hazards; knowing what your working around and always being aware of what's around you. If you are not feeling well you do not need to be there. Industrial environments always require a heightened sense of what is around you and what is the person next to you is doing."


He also says accidents can happen but practicing all safety rules daily is a good way of trying to prevent them.

