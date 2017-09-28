VA Hospital honoring Vietnam War Veterans

More new improvements could be coming to the Augusta Riverwalk area. The Downtown Development Authority showed sketches of shade structures to city leaders during this weeks meeting.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has closed a fourteen-month narcotics investigation after the arrest of their final suspect in Lexington County. The investigation began in Jan. 2016.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case. The forgery happened at Suntrust Bank on Broad Street in Augusta.More >>
The Student Workforce Committee is partnering with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch a new program called “Students 2 Work”. The new initiative will provide 250 high school students the opportunity to work in local businesses within the metro Augusta area.More >>
