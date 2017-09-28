VA Hospital honoring Vietnam War Veterans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

VA Hospital honoring Vietnam War Veterans

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A big day for 50 Vietnam War Veterans.

The VA Hospital honored them on Thursday with a certificate and a pin ceremony. This ceremony is held twice a year honoring these veterans, and it got the stamp of approval from Governor Deal.

He requested all VA's in the state of Georgia host these celebrations. 

