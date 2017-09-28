Downtown Development Authority proposes new structures for Riverwalk

More new improvements could be coming to the Augusta Riverwalk area.

The Downtown Development Authority showed sketches of shade structures to city leaders during this weeks meeting. The proposed six to eight structures will cost the city around $150,000. There's been a lot of landscaping happened to the riverwalk, recently re-painting the railings that cost the city around $135,000.

City leaders will make a vote on whether or not to approve this next week

