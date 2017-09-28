Final of 8 suspects arrested in Aiken Co. narcotics investigation arrested

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has closed a fourteen-month narcotics investigation after the arrest of their final suspect in Lexington County. The investigation began in Jan. 2016. In April 2017, narcotics investigation and special operations served three search warrants in the Wagener area, resulting in six arrests:

Christopher Ray Hutto, 29 years old - Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Waste, Possession of Cocaine 2nd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, and two counts of Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-Based Products

Nikki Lee Price, 36 years old - Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Waste, and Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products

Jesse Tracy Prince, 44 years old - Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Waste and two counts of Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products

Carly Nicole Chavis, 21 years old - Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense

Kenneth Carlisle Goodwin, 75 years old - Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products

Waylon Robert Johnson, Jr., 32 years old - Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products

On May 17, 2017, Lexington County deputies arrested 44-year-old Christopher Todd Addy on four counts of Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products from Aiken County and other charges from their jurisdiction.

Finally, on Sept. 22, 2017, Lexington County deputies arrested 46-year-old Caroll Richard Addy for Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-Based Products.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt says, “These arrests are the result of hard work and dedication not only by the sheriff’s office employees but also by Wagener Police Department, Salley Police Department, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to work together as a law-enforcement community to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

