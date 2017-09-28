Final of 8 suspects arrested in Aiken Co. narcotics investigation arrested

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has closed a fourteen-month narcotics investigation after the arrest of their final suspect in Lexington County. The investigation began in Jan. 2016. In April 2017, narcotics investigation and special operations served three search warrants in the Wagener area, resulting in six arrests:
On May 17, 2017, Lexington County deputies arrested 44-year-old Christopher Todd Addy on four counts of Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products from Aiken County and other charges from their jurisdiction.
Finally, on Sept. 22, 2017, Lexington County deputies arrested 46-year-old Caroll Richard Addy for Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-Based Products.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt says, “These arrests are the result of hard work and dedication not only by the sheriff’s office employees but also by Wagener Police Department, Salley Police Department, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to work together as a law-enforcement community to ensure the safety of our citizens.”
Mobile users, click here to view the slideshow.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has closed a fourteen-month narcotics investigation after the arrest of their final suspect in Lexington County. The investigation began in Jan. 2016.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has closed a fourteen-month narcotics investigation after the arrest of their final suspect in Lexington County. The investigation began in Jan. 2016.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case. The forgery happened at Suntrust Bank on Broad Street in Augusta.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case. The forgery happened at Suntrust Bank on Broad Street in Augusta.More >>
The Student Workforce Committee is partnering with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch a new program called “Students 2 Work”. The new initiative will provide 250 high school students the opportunity to work in local businesses within the metro Augusta area.More >>
The Student Workforce Committee is partnering with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch a new program called “Students 2 Work”. The new initiative will provide 250 high school students the opportunity to work in local businesses within the metro Augusta area.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and victim in a reported kidnapping. The Sheriff's Office says they got a call to Aylesbury Drive about a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and victim in a reported kidnapping. The Sheriff's Office says they got a call to Aylesbury Drive about a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.More >>