Man wanted for questioning in Augusta Suntrust forgery case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case. The forgery happened at Suntrust Bank on Broad Street in Augusta.

If you are able to identify the man pictured in this article, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.