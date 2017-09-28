Man wanted for questioning in Augusta Suntrust forgery case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case. The forgery happened at Suntrust Bank on Broad Street in Augusta.More >>
The Student Workforce Committee is partnering with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch a new program called “Students 2 Work”. The new initiative will provide 250 high school students the opportunity to work in local businesses within the metro Augusta area.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and victim in a reported kidnapping. The Sheriff's Office says they got a call to Aylesbury Drive about a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.More >>
Traxxas Monster Truck Tour is back and coming to Augusta next year. This will be at the James Brown Arena on January 26 and 27.More >>
