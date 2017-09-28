Student Workforce Committee launches 'Students 2 Work' Internshi - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Student Workforce Committee launches 'Students 2 Work' Internship program

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Student Workforce Committee is partnering with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch a new program called “Students 2 Work”.

The new initiative will provide 250 high school students the opportunity to work in local businesses within the metro Augusta area. The Student Workforce Committee is a sub-committee of the Business Education Advisory Council.“Students 2 Work” aims to support Richmond County School System’s vision to make students college and career ready. The students will work at these businesses after completing a one-week training, where they will learn soft-skills.

If your business is interested in hosting interns, visit students2work.org and fill out the Hosting Company Agreement Form.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

