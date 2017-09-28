Up Fur Adoption Now: Mikey

Meet Mikey! He’s Up Fur Adoption at Columbia County Animal Services. He made his Fox 54 appearance on 9/28 with handlers Linda Glasscock and Ryan Mura.

Not only is he handsome, he’s incredibly sweet!

Mikey is a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix. He’s a pretty big boy, about 65-70lbs. He’s already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his shots. He’s very healthy and has no issues.

He was an owner surrender to no fault of his own.

Mikey has a lot of energy and will do great in an active home. His handlers would like to see him with an owner that’ll give him a lot of exercise and playtime. He already knows basic commands like sit and lay down. He’s good with other dogs and seems okay with cats as well.

Mikey’s adoption fee right now is only $15 until next week. Columbia County Animal Services usual adoption fee is $25. They’re located at 1940 William Few Parkway in Grovetown. You can reach them by phone at 706-542-4077.

