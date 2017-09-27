Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect and victim - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect and victim in alleged kidnapping

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Mysia Lamar (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
William Cherry (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and victim in a reported kidnapping.  The Sheriff's Office says they got a call to Aylesbury Drive about a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.  That was at around 6:20 p.m.

Witnesses allegedly said that they saw 21 year-old William Cherry physically assaulting his girlfriend 22 year-old Mysia Lamar.  The witnesses also said that they saw Cherry force Lamar into a 2014 White Nissan Versa and leave.  The Georgia license plate on the car is QBP 7448.  Georgia State Patrol and other surrounding counties have been notified.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or the car, contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

