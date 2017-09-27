High 5 4 Kids: Margaret Douglass

The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.

The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.

Is the form of advertising you are currently using really working for your business? Do you know how to measure the results of your advertising? If the answer is, 'Not really,' then it's time to make a call!

Is the form of advertising you are currently using really working for your business? Do you know how to measure the results of your advertising? If the answer is, 'Not really,' then it's time to make a call!

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta. Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta. Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway.

Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.

Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.

New Details from a chemical explosion at DSM Chemical Plant along Columbia Nitrogen Drive. 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves was killed during a welding explosion that also injured 2 other people. Investigators say it was a welding accident that caused the blast and killed 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves. "As far as the Safety and Health of the community at this point, everything is under control," says Augusta Fire Chief Chris James. He says nearby residents and w...

New Details from a chemical explosion at DSM Chemical Plant along Columbia Nitrogen Drive. 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves was killed during a welding explosion that also injured 2 other people. Investigators say it was a welding accident that caused the blast and killed 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves. "As far as the Safety and Health of the community at this point, everything is under control," says Augusta Fire Chief Chris James. He says nearby residents and w...

This week we High 5 Academy of Richmond County student Margaret Douglass 4 her scholastics, athleticism, and artistic abilities.

Margaret Douglass couldn’t be better well rounded. She proves academically, athletically, and artistically inclined in many ways.

Her daily routine demands personal discipline based off of quite the packed schedule.

“After school, I go straight to Cross Country practice. After Cross Country, I go home for maybe fifteen minutes, and then I go to dance, and then dance usually ends around 8ish. Get home around 8:30 and eat dinner. Then start my homework. And then shower. And then do a little bit more homework, and then I go to bed.”

This high school sophomore already has opportunities for earning college credit through her Advanced Placement enrollment.

“My favorite school subject has to be AP World History. I think it’s very interesting. I like learning about everything in the past, how it is today, and how it relates to the present.”

As a study break, Margaret enjoys competitively dancing plus competitively running. She attributes, at length, personal successes to tons of inspiring authority figures, including parents, teachers, and last but not least, coaches.

“Coach is so supportive. He inspires me to do better everyday. He’s a great coach, and I really look up to him. I’m so thankful for everything he’s done for me.”

No matter which goals she becomes interested in pursuing, Margaret never, ever gives up. Instead, she relaxes, taking each task one day at a time.

“It feels so amazing, you know you just feel so accomplished, and you know, you did something, you challenged yourself, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day is that you just keep getting better.”

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.