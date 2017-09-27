Traxxas Monster Truck Tour coming to Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour coming to Augusta

By Adam Bodner, Producer
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour is back and coming to Augusta next year.  This will be at the James Brown Arena on January 26 and 27. 

Looking ahead, both events will start at 7:30 p.m.  But there will also be an opportunity to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at a pre-event autograph pit-party.  The pit-party pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. 

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. online at georgialinatix.com, by phone at 1-877-4AUGTIX, or at the Champions Box Office. 

