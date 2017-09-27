Chemical Explosion from DSM Plant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Chemical Explosion from DSM Plant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

New Details from a chemical explosion at DSM Chemical Plant along Columbia Nitrogen Drive. 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves was killed during a welding explosion that also injured 2 other people. 

Investigators say it was a welding accident that caused the blast and killed 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves. "As far as the Safety and Health of the community at this point, everything is under control," says Augusta Fire Chief Chris James.

He says nearby residents and workers who were in the plant can rest easy as there's no reports of chemical leakage. And Chief James says when Crews arrived they were met by a plant specialist who said it was safe to enter. "There was no danger of carbon monoxide or anything you'll get from burning or nothing like that, you didn't have to put on an air pack to be in that area." 

Initially when fire crews arrived, the fire was already out and workers were already evacuated. "The area was taped off and kind of quiet around that area so the workers themselves not affected by it kind of moved away."

DSM released a statement saying in part the root of the cause of the accident is not yet known and rather than speculating, we will wait until the investigation is complete. On top of the mandatory safety investigation by OSHA, DSM says it is conducting its own investigation that took one its workers lives and changed 2 others.

The 2 other workers who were taken to the hospital had to be decontaminated before being transported. Their conditions have not been released yet.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

