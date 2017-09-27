Chemical Explosion from DSM Plant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour is back and coming to Augusta next year. This will be at the James Brown Arena on January 26 and 27.More >>
Traxxas Monster Truck Tour is back and coming to Augusta next year. This will be at the James Brown Arena on January 26 and 27.More >>
A lane shift will affect traffic Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. The lane shift will be on Washington Road. between the intersections of Steeplechase Drive and Gibbs Road.More >>
A lane shift will affect traffic Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. The lane shift will be on Washington Road. between the intersections of Steeplechase Drive and Gibbs Road.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the very first game to be played at the still-under-construction SRP Park. On Tuesday, April 10, Clemson University will host the University of Georgia for the park's inaugural event.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the very first game to be played at the still-under-construction SRP Park. On Tuesday, April 10, Clemson University will host the University of Georgia for the park's inaugural event.More >>