A group of cancer patients spend the day pampering in Evans

A group of cancer patients spent the day being pampered at a spa in Evans. The CSRA Gynecological Cancer Support Group used massages and facials as a chance to bond and relax.

It was day of well deserved pampering for cancer patients and survivors at the Tuscany Spa. A time for the support group to look beyond their scars from surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation to focus on what is important which is who they really are. "The whole idea of the support group is to have a safe forum where women with gynecological cancer can express their fears, meet people with similar diseases and bond and be a safe haven.". explains Dr. Sharad Ghamande, at Georgia Cancer Center.



Kathy Larrabee enjoyed being able to relax and get massages while being surrounded by other patients who understand exactly what she is going through. Some have become her close friends. "We're all in different parts of our journey so being able to come together with someone who is just newly starting out or someone who has been through it for the last ten years just brings hope that you can get there. It is a good feeling."



Dawn Mulrain joined the group this past May and says it was good to see other patients outside of treatments and doctor visits. "You run into them and you might not remember their name but you know their face. And we're like 'Hi. How are you doing today? You look good and your hair is growing in.' Anything like that just to encourage one another."



Dr. Ghamande says its easy to see the benefits of today through the smile on their faces. He also encourages patients to not go through the journey alone and to seek a support group.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.