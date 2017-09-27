Temporary lane shift on Washington Rd. in Columbia Co.

A lane shift will affect traffic Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. The lane shift will be on Washington Road. between the intersections of Steeplechase Drive and Gibbs Road.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flaggers will be at the lane shift to direct traffic. Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

