Temporary lane shift on Washington Rd. in Columbia Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A lane shift will affect traffic Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. The lane shift will be on Washington Road. between the intersections of Steeplechase Drive and Gibbs Road.

  • Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flaggers will be at the lane shift to direct traffic. Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

