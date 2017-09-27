Inaugural game at SRP Park announced

A lane shift will affect traffic Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. The lane shift will be on Washington Road. between the intersections of Steeplechase Drive and Gibbs Road.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the very first game to be played at the still-under-construction SRP Park. On Tuesday, April 10, Clemson University will host the University of Georgia for the park's inaugural event.More >>
One person is dead after an explosion at an Augusta chemical plant. According to the Richmond County Fire Department, a call came in at 12:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and fire at DSM Chemical on Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta.More >>
The body of an elderly man was found in Lake Thurmond Wednesday morning. According to Maj. Ronnie Williamson with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 27.More >>
We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
