Inaugural game at SRP Park announced

The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the very first game to be played at the still-under-construction SRP Park. On Tuesday, April 10, Clemson University will host the University of Georgia for the park's inaugural event. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.

“We are very excited to help North Augusta open their new ballpark. We are committed to getting our team in front of as many Clemson people throughout the state as we can, and hope the Clemson folks in the CSRA are as excited as we are that we’ll be playing in North Augusta this April,” says Clemson Head Baseball Coach Monte Lee.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Clemson University to bring an event of this magnitude to kick off our inaugural season,” stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. “SRP Park is becoming an entertainment destination and this is one example of the exciting events we have coming to North Augusta.”

More information on ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be released later.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.