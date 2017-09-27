Only on FOX 54: Augusta native is one of the first to receive FDA approved device to help manage diabetes

Trump has complained about his party as loudly as he vents about Democrats, or shifted his position as Republicans leaned on him for support.More >>
Trump has complained about his party as loudly as he vents about Democrats, or shifted his position as Republicans leaned on him for support.More >>
The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.More >>
The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and victim in a reported kidnapping. The Sheriff's Office says they got a call to Aylesbury Drive about a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and victim in a reported kidnapping. The Sheriff's Office says they got a call to Aylesbury Drive about a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.More >>
Augusta native Jessi Chambers was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, which is sometimes confused as Type 2. "My immediate thoughts were, she can't have cookies. We will just have to start watching what we eat. I had no idea this was about to be a lifelong journey we were about to go on," says Cindy Merritt who is Jessi's mother. Type 2 diabetes is caused by high blood sugar, but it's treatable. Type 1 causes your immune system to destroy cells in th...More >>
Augusta native Jessi Chambers was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, which is sometimes confused as Type 2. "My immediate thoughts were, she can't have cookies. We will just have to start watching what we eat. I had no idea this was about to be a lifelong journey we were about to go on," says Cindy Merritt who is Jessi's mother. Type 2 diabetes is caused by high blood sugar, but it's treatable. Type 1 causes your immune system to destroy cells in th...More >>
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.More >>
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.More >>
According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.More >>
According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>