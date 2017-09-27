Only on FOX 54: Augusta native is one of the first to receive FDA approved device to help manage diabetes

Augusta native Jessi Chambers was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, which is sometimes confused as Type 2.

"My immediate thoughts were, she can't have cookies. We will just have to start watching what we eat. I had no idea this was about to be a lifelong journey we were about to go on," says Cindy Merritt who is Jessi's mother.

Type 2 diabetes is caused by high blood sugar, but it's treatable.

Type 1 causes your immune system to destroy cells in the pancreas, and like Cindy said it's life-long.

Jessi takes insulin to help move sugar into her body's tissues in order to fuel her body, a process she was going through 6 to 7 times a day.

"Lord I said I wasn't going to cry but it's just exciting because you hate to see your children struggle, and you hate to see their life being revolved around diabetes," Cindy says.

That's where Medtronic 670G, the new system she received for her birthday brightens the picture.

According to Medtronic, Jessi is one of the first patients in the Augusta area with Type 1 to receive this new system.

The new system is supposed to make it so much easier, it pretty much does everything for us but count carbs."

Kendra Cassillo with Medtronic says, "the Guardian Sensor 3 is the first and only sensor approved by the FDA to control a hybrid closed loop system which incorporates advanced diagnostic technology that continuously monitors sensor health. As a result, with the sensor, the system requires minimal input – patients only need to enter mealtime carbohydrates, accept bolus correction recommendations, and periodically calibrate the sensor."

Jessi says she is able to "disconnect" the device when she showers, but she wears it all the time. Instead of her changing insulin 6 to 7 times a day, she now changes her Medtronic 670G every 3 days.

Medtronic is currently in the process of on-boarding more than 32,000 customers who have signed up for their priority access program. It's available for the same price as their current Medtronic pump and sensor. That's determined by the payer and benefit plan.

Cassillo adds, "the MiniMed 670G system features our most advanced algorithm to date, SmartGuard HCL, which enables the personalized delivery of insulin 24 hours a day based on the unique needs of each user, maximizing the time sugar levels are within what’s referred to as the “target range” – a range where sugar levels are considered healthy by clinical standards. It is designed to learn what an individual’s insulin needs are and to take action to reduce exposure to both high and low sugar levels. This algorithm is powered by the Guardian Sensor 3, Medtronic’s newest and most accurate sensor to date. The Guardian Sensor 3 is the first and only sensor approved by the FDA to control a hybrid."

Jessi is very passionate about spreading awareness for Type 1 and frequently goes to Camp Kudzu. Her mother had an intuition that something was wrong before Jessi was even diagnosed.

"She was drinking a lot of water, she was always thirsty and very tired. The first time around everyone was telling me she was just a growing pre-teen. Second time around I knew something was wrong."

They say the best gifts are ones that are most memorable, and I've got a feeling this birthday will be hard for Jessi's family to forget.

Type 1 can often go unnoticed before being diagnosed. If you are concerned, speak to your nearest health care professional.

