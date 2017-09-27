DSM explosion victim identified

A Beech Island man is dead after an explosion at an Augusta chemical plant.

According to the Richmond County Fire Department, a call came in at 12:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and fire at DSM Chemical on Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta. A plant spokesperson told the fire department that the explosion was caused by a welding accident. One person was killed in the blast and two others injured. The victims have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man killed in the explosion has been identified as twenty-nine-year-old Steven Gonsalves of Teapot Road in Beech Island.

Later Thursday afternoon, DSM released a statement about the fire.

DSM is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred and our thoughts are with the families of the man who suffered a fatal injury and those who were injured. DSM provides its full support to the authorities involved, who are currently on the site conducting an investigation. In addition, an independent DSM investigation team will be installed. The root cause of the accident is not yet known. Rather than speculate, we will wait until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.