1 killed, 2 injured in explosion at DSM Chemical in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 killed, 2 injured in explosion at DSM Chemical in Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One person is dead after an explosion at an Augusta chemical plant.

According to the Richmond County Fire Department, a call came in at 12:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and fire at DSM Chemical on Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta. A plant spokesperson told the fire department that the explosion was caused by a welding accident. One person was killed in the blast and two others injured. The victims have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials tell FOX 54 that the fire in under control and that there is no continuing threat to the public.

