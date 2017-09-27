1 killed, 2 injured in explosion at DSM Chemical in Augusta

One person is dead after an explosion at an Augusta chemical plant. According to the Richmond County Fire Department, a call came in at 12:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and fire at DSM Chemical on Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta.More >>
The body of an elderly man was found in Lake Thurmond Wednesday morning. According to Maj. Ronnie Williamson with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 27.More >>
We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking this morning.More >>
Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th. Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.More >>
