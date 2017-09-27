1 killed, 2 injured in explosion at DSM Chemical in Augusta

One person is dead after an explosion at an Augusta chemical plant.

According to the Richmond County Fire Department, a call came in at 12:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and fire at DSM Chemical on Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta. A plant spokesperson told the fire department that the explosion was caused by a welding accident. One person was killed in the blast and two others injured. The victims have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials tell FOX 54 that the fire in under control and that there is no continuing threat to the public.

