Body of elderly man found in Lake Thurmond

The body of an elderly man was found in Lake Thurmond Wednesday morning.

According to Maj. Ronnie Williamson with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 27. A fisherman was getting ready to launch his boat at the Big Hart recreation area when he noticed the body floating near a dock. The sheriff's office called in the rescue dive team and notified GA DNR and the Army Corps of Engineers. The body was recovered and identified as eighty-two-year-old David Leo Pitstick.

Pitstick's car was found in a nearby parking lot. His family tells investigators that he liked to fish and often frequented the area where his body was found. Investigators did not find any signs of trauma or foul play. Pitstick's body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.