Body of elderly man found in Lake Thurmond - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Body of elderly man found in Lake Thurmond

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dock where the body of David Pitstick was found. 9/27/17 (WFXG) Dock where the body of David Pitstick was found. 9/27/17 (WFXG)
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The body of an elderly man was found in Lake Thurmond Wednesday morning.

According to Maj. Ronnie Williamson with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 27. A fisherman was getting ready to launch his boat at the Big Hart recreation area when he noticed the body floating near a dock. The sheriff's office called in the rescue dive team and notified GA DNR and the Army Corps of Engineers. The body was recovered and identified as eighty-two-year-old David Leo Pitstick.

Pitstick's car was found in a nearby parking lot. His family tells investigators that he liked to fish and often frequented the area where his body was found. Investigators did not find any signs of trauma or foul play. Pitstick's body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in explosion at DSM Chemical in Augusta

    1 killed, 2 injured in explosion at DSM Chemical in Augusta

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-09-27 17:33:19 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    One person is dead after an explosion at an Augusta chemical plant. According to the Richmond County Fire Department, a call came in at 12:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and fire at DSM Chemical on Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta.

    More >>

    One person is dead after an explosion at an Augusta chemical plant. According to the Richmond County Fire Department, a call came in at 12:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and fire at DSM Chemical on Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta.

    More >>

  • Body of elderly man found in Lake Thurmond

    Body of elderly man found in Lake Thurmond

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-09-27 16:43:54 GMT
    Dock where the body of David Pitstick was found. 9/27/17 (WFXG)Dock where the body of David Pitstick was found. 9/27/17 (WFXG)

    The body of an elderly man was found in Lake Thurmond Wednesday morning. According to Maj. Ronnie Williamson with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 27.

    More >>

    The body of an elderly man was found in Lake Thurmond Wednesday morning. According to Maj. Ronnie Williamson with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 27.

    More >>

  • FOX 54 mourns the passing of Brent Hlavaty

    FOX 54 mourns the passing of Brent Hlavaty

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-09-27 13:56:50 GMT
    Brent HlavatyBrent Hlavaty

    We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.

    More >>

    We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly