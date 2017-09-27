Temporary lane closure Washington Rd. at Halali Farm Rd.

Columbia County traffic will be impacted by a temporary lane closure on Washington Road. The will be at the intersection of Halali Farm Road.

The right turn lane on Washington Road, turning onto Halali Farm Road will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017 weather permitting. All Right turn movement will be made from the through lane during this time.

