Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking Wednesday morning.

It will primarily have one and two-bedroom spaces with decked-out kitchens in each room.

The hotel, located at 3rd Avenue and Avenue of the States will also feature a gym, a pool and includes complimentary breakfast for guests.

InterContinental Hotels Group manages similar businesses on 40 Army Installation, with Fort Gordon being the latest addition.

A noteworthy attendant at today's groundbreaking at 10am is Garrison Commander Colonel Todd Turner.

Work is scheduled for completion in just a few years' time, with a tentative January 2020 completion date.

