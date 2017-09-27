Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Military visitors have a more comfortable stay waiting ahead. Work is scheduled for completion January 2020; Candlewood Suites. Military visitors have a more comfortable stay waiting ahead. Work is scheduled for completion January 2020; Candlewood Suites.
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking Wednesday morning.

It will primarily have one and two-bedroom spaces with decked-out kitchens in each room.
The hotel, located at 3rd Avenue and Avenue of the States will also feature a gym, a pool and includes complimentary breakfast for guests.

InterContinental Hotels Group manages similar businesses on 40 Army Installation, with Fort Gordon being the latest addition.

A noteworthy attendant at today's groundbreaking at 10am is Garrison Commander Colonel Todd Turner.
Work is scheduled for completion in just a few years' time, with a tentative January 2020 completion date.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • FOX 54 mourns the passing of Brent Hlavaty

    FOX 54 mourns the passing of Brent Hlavaty

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-09-27 13:56:50 GMT
    Brent HlavatyBrent Hlavaty

    We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.

    More >>

    We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.

    More >>

  • Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon

    Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-09-27 12:07:43 GMT
    Military visitors have a more comfortable stay waiting ahead. Work is scheduled for completion January 2020; Candlewood Suites.Military visitors have a more comfortable stay waiting ahead. Work is scheduled for completion January 2020; Candlewood Suites.

    Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking this morning.

    More >>

    Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking this morning.

    More >>

  • Lake Forrest Hills Elementary to Celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4th

    Lake Forrest Hills Elementary to Celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4th

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-09-27 10:37:17 GMT

    Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th. Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.

    More >>

    Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th. Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly