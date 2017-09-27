Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon

We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking this morning.More >>
Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th. Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.More >>
Posey Funeral Directors will host its Back the Blue Barbecue for law enforcement this Thursday, September 28th. It will take place at 11:00 Am and end at 2:00pm. It will be held in the parking area at the corner of Sidereal Ave. and Summerhill rd in North Augusta.More >>
Hurricane Irma forced thousands from all over the coast to take shelter right here in the C-S-R-A including those from Chatham County. On Tuesday Fire Chief Chris James gave a review to city Leaders and he says the city made drastic improvements since Hurricane Matthew. And it started with preparation. Last year the city only had 6 hours to prepare for those Savannah area evacuees, this year it had 2 days which he says made a major difference. "The cots were set up be...More >>
