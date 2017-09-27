Lake Forrest Hills Elementary to Celebrate International Walk to - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Lake Forrest Hills Elementary to Celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4th

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th.

Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders. The walk will begin at 7:45 am at Forest Hills Golf Club. Walkers will arrive at the school between 7:45am and 8:15 am. They will be guided by cheerleaders from  Richmond Academy and Sailors from Navy Operation Command Georgia. Other special activities associated with the walk include a police escort and goodies for the parents and students. Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling. It also creates awareness of the importance of increasing physical activity among  children and pedestrians.

The event is being organized by Safe Routes to School.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon

    Candlewood Suites breaking ground on Fort Gordon

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-09-27 12:07:43 GMT
    Military visitors have a more comfortable stay waiting ahead. Work is scheduled for completion January 2020; Candlewood Suites.Military visitors have a more comfortable stay waiting ahead. Work is scheduled for completion January 2020; Candlewood Suites.

    Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking this morning.

    More >>

    Fort Gordon is welcoming the construction of a new Candlewood Suites hotel with a groundbreaking this morning.

    More >>

  • Lake Forrest Hills Elementary to Celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4th

    Lake Forrest Hills Elementary to Celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4th

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-09-27 10:37:17 GMT

    Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th. Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.

    More >>

    Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th. Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.

    More >>

  • Back the Blue Barbecue

    Back the Blue Barbecue

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-09-27 10:14:15 GMT

    Posey Funeral Directors will host its Back the Blue Barbecue for law enforcement this Thursday, September 28th. It will take place at 11:00 Am and end at 2:00pm. It will be held in the parking area at the corner of Sidereal Ave. and Summerhill rd in North Augusta.

    More >>

    Posey Funeral Directors will host its Back the Blue Barbecue for law enforcement this Thursday, September 28th. It will take place at 11:00 Am and end at 2:00pm. It will be held in the parking area at the corner of Sidereal Ave. and Summerhill rd in North Augusta.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly