Lake Forrest Hills Elementary to Celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4th

Lake Forest Hills Elementary in Augusta, will join schools form 40 different countries to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4th.

Approximately 100 students from Lake Forest Hills Elementary will be walking and rolling to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders. The walk will begin at 7:45 am at Forest Hills Golf Club. Walkers will arrive at the school between 7:45am and 8:15 am. They will be guided by cheerleaders from Richmond Academy and Sailors from Navy Operation Command Georgia. Other special activities associated with the walk include a police escort and goodies for the parents and students. Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling. It also creates awareness of the importance of increasing physical activity among children and pedestrians.

The event is being organized by Safe Routes to School.

