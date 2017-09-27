Back the Blue Barbecue - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Back the Blue Barbecue

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Posey Funeral Directors will host its Back the Blue Barbecue for law enforcement this Thursday, September 28th. It will take place at 11:00 Am and end at 2:00pm. It will be held in the parking area at the corner of Sidereal Ave. and Summerhill rd. in North Augusta. This second annual event is a partnership with The Pot Smoker BBQ. It will honor the efforts of the brave men and women in blue who keep our community safe.

All law enforcement in Aiken County are invited to attend.

