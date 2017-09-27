Fort Gordon to Host Fall Festival and Flea Market

Fort Gordon's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting the 2017 Festival and Flea Market.

It will take place Thursday, September 28th through Sunday October 1st. The festival will begin at 4:00 pm Thursday with a large carnival. Friday is Oktoberfest with German themed entertainment, food and craft venders. Saturday the Flea Market will begin at 9:00 am and last until 2:00 pm. All events are open to the public and admission is free. Patrons without a Department of Defense must enter Gate 1 on Gordon Highway. Visitors eighteen and older must have a photo ID.

Drivers must also have their vehicle registration, and proof of vehicle insurance. For more information you can call 706-791-2921.

