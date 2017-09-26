Fire Chief: Major Improvement in preparation from Hurricane Matthew to Irma

Hurricane Irma forced thousands from all over the coast to take shelter right here in the C-S-R-A including those from Chatham County. On Tuesday Fire Chief Chris James gave a review to city Leaders and he says the city made drastic improvements since Hurricane Matthew. And it started with preparation. Last year the city only had 6 hours to prepare for those Savannah area evacuees, this year it had 2 days which he says made a major difference. "The cots were set up be...More >>
The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.More >>
We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.More >>
