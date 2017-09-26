Fire Chief: Major Improvement in preparation from Hurricane Matthew to Irma

Hurricane Irma forced thousands from all over the coast to take shelter right here in the C-S-R-A including those from Chatham County.

On Tuesday Fire Chief Chris James gave a review to city Leaders and he says the city made drastic improvements since Hurricane Matthew. And it started with preparation. Last year the city only had 6 hours to prepare for those Savannah area evacuees, this year it had 2 days which he says made a major difference.

"The cots were set up because it was already here. We used firefighters and everyone to go to those different shelters and set those cots up, lay out the blankets and set up the registration tables for red cross," says Chief James.

The 2300 evacuees were housed by the more than 7 shelters which were helped by the more than 400 volunteers. From food to basic necessities, everything was fully stocked well in advance. But going forward the chief wants to have a better plan in set for special need evacuees. "A better organized way of triaging who in those shelters need to go to those hospitals and who needs to go to the special functional medical needs shelter."

But there's no doubt in his mind the Garden City will have the adequate training and experience to make sure it's ready for future evacuees. "Unless Augusta has the power to stop Hurricanes which we don't I do think we would do it again," explains Chief James.

He says there's no word yet on how much Chatham County owes the city, they'll find that out within the next 2 weeks. Last year, Chatham County owed Augusta close to half a million dollars for Hurricane Matthew.

