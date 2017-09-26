Fire Chief: Major Improvement in preparation from Hurricane Matt - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fire Chief: Major Improvement in preparation from Hurricane Matthew to Irma

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Hurricane Irma forced thousands from all over the coast to take shelter right here in the C-S-R-A including those from Chatham County.

On Tuesday Fire Chief Chris James gave a review to city Leaders and he says the city made drastic improvements since Hurricane Matthew. And it started with preparation. Last year the city only had 6 hours to prepare for those Savannah area evacuees, this year it had 2 days which he says made a major difference.

"The cots were set up because it was already here. We used firefighters and everyone to go to those different shelters and set those cots up, lay out the blankets and set up the registration tables for red cross," says Chief James.

The 2300 evacuees were housed by the more than 7 shelters which were helped by the more than 400 volunteers. From food to basic necessities, everything was fully stocked well in advance. But going forward the chief wants to have a better plan in set for special need evacuees. "A better organized way of triaging who in those shelters need to go to those hospitals and who needs to go to the special functional medical needs shelter."

But there's no doubt in his mind the Garden City will have the adequate training and experience to make sure it's ready for future evacuees. "Unless Augusta has the power to stop Hurricanes which we don't I do think we would do it again," explains Chief James.

He says there's no word yet on how much Chatham County owes the city, they'll find that out within the next 2 weeks. Last year, Chatham County owed Augusta close to half a million dollars for Hurricane Matthew.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fire Chief: Major Improvement in preparation from Hurricane Matthew to Irma

    Fire Chief: Major Improvement in preparation from Hurricane Matthew to Irma

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:50:09 GMT

    Hurricane Irma forced thousands from all over the coast to take shelter right here in the C-S-R-A including those from Chatham County. On Tuesday Fire Chief Chris James gave a review to city Leaders and he says the city made drastic improvements since Hurricane Matthew. And it started with preparation. Last year the city only had 6 hours to prepare for those Savannah area evacuees, this year it had 2 days which he says made a major difference. "The cots were set up be...

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma forced thousands from all over the coast to take shelter right here in the C-S-R-A including those from Chatham County. On Tuesday Fire Chief Chris James gave a review to city Leaders and he says the city made drastic improvements since Hurricane Matthew. And it started with preparation. Last year the city only had 6 hours to prepare for those Savannah area evacuees, this year it had 2 days which he says made a major difference. "The cots were set up be...

    More >>

  • Protecting Gopher Tortoises in Aiken

    Protecting Gopher Tortoises in Aiken

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:24:50 GMT
    Protecting Gopher Tortoises in Aiken (wfxg)Protecting Gopher Tortoises in Aiken (wfxg)
    A project is underway in Aiken to help restore a rare species to South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and five other agencies are working together to restore the gopher tortoise in our area. As of now the gopher tortoise can only be found in six states; two being South Carolina and Georgia. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is using a process called head starting to boost the population. Researchers take eggs from the nest and raise the...More >>
    A project is underway in Aiken to help restore a rare species to South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and five other agencies are working together to restore the gopher tortoise in our area. As of now the gopher tortoise can only be found in six states; two being South Carolina and Georgia. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is using a process called head starting to boost the population. Researchers take eggs from the nest and raise the...More >>

  • Coliseum Authority meet with research company to determine fate of JBA

    Coliseum Authority meet with research company to determine fate of JBA

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:21:02 GMT

    The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly