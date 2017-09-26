Protecting Gopher Tortoises in Aiken

A project is underway in Aiken to help restore a rare species to South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and five other agencies are working together to restore the gopher tortoise in our area. As of now the gopher tortoise can only be found in six states; two being South Carolina and Georgia.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is using a process called head starting to boost the population. Researchers take eggs from the nest and raise them in a controlled environment. Thirty gopher tortoise eggs were collected last December from the Aiken Gopher Tortoise Heritage Preserve, and given to the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia to raise. "We give them artificial burrows that they can get in and hide at night. During the day when it warms up they come out and are active; they move around their enclosures. Then we feed them and they go back into their burrows.", explains Scott Pfaff, who is the Curator of Herpetology at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Habitat loss is one of the greatest threats to the species. SCDNR is working to make sure the Aiken Gopher Tortoise Heritage Preserve is the perfect home. They use prescribed fire to create an ideal habitat for these tortoises. Once the tortoise are released they will be tracked and monitored, to better understand how they survive. "Fire is a really important part in keeping the forest structure the way it should be so that these animals that live here, forge, and survive.", says Lisa Lord, who is the South Carolina Field Project Coordinator for Longleaf Alliance.

These guys are also excellent diggers. They can dig burrows fifteen feet deep and thirty feet long, which can provide homes for at least 360 other types of animals. "So it is a really important feature in the landscape and it helps protects both the tortoise and other species from fire, the heat extremes, and also the animals that need shelter over winter there.", says Tracey Tuberville, with the University of Georgia Savannah River Ecology Lab. Tuberville guess is that the turtles who were kept under head starting for almost a year will survive longer than the ones that are being released at two weeks old.

