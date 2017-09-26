FOX 54 mourns the passing of Brent Hlavaty

We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.

Brent was instrumental in launching WBAU Channel 23, Augusta’s WB Network affiliate in 2003. There, he served as President and General Manager. In 2006, the WB network merged with the UPN TV Network to form the CW Network. Brent then took his special style to Schurz Communications as Station Manager of the CW Augusta. Brent became very well-known in the local business community for having great ideas and developing excellent promotions to help grow local businesses. Few media executives are as loved by the advertising community as much as Brent.

When Schurz Communications sold the CW Augusta in April of 2016, Brent took on a leadership role with the WFXG sales department. He made an immediate impact positive impact on all of us here at the station and he played a key role in WFXG’s successful launch of the morning news program this past February.

Brent is survived by his wife and two children. He was just 58.

