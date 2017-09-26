Richmond Co. schools will not make up days missed during Irma

The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.More >>
The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.More >>
We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta. Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta. Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway.More >>
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.More >>
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>