Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office searching for vehicle theft suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta.

Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway. The theft happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19. After a pursuit the next day, Sims fled on foot in Dogwood Terrace. At the time of the pursuit, he was wearing a wig with long red hair.

If you have any information about the crime or the whereabouts of Damien Sims, please contact Investigator James Tredore or any on-duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

