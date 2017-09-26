Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office searching for vehicle theft suspec - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office searching for vehicle theft suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Damien Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Damien Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta.

Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway. The theft happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19. After a pursuit the next day, Sims fled on foot in Dogwood Terrace. At the time of the pursuit, he was wearing a wig with long red hair.

If you have any information about the crime or the whereabouts of Damien Sims, please contact Investigator James Tredore or any on-duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Coliseum Authority meet with research company to determine fate of JBA

    Coliseum Authority meet with research company to determine fate of JBA

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:21:02 GMT

    The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.

    More >>

  • FOX 54 mourns the passing of Brent Hlavaty

    FOX 54 mourns the passing of Brent Hlavaty

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:08:52 GMT
    (source: Pablo / Buffer)(source: Pablo / Buffer)

    We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.

    More >>

    We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.

    More >>

  • Richmond Co. schools will not make up days missed during Irma

    Richmond Co. schools will not make up days missed during Irma

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:25:47 GMT
    Richmond County Schools (WFXG)Richmond County Schools (WFXG)

    The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.

    More >>

    The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly