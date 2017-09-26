Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser Burger Battle to take place September 28

The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.More >>
The Richmond County Coliseum Authority met to further discuss where to place the James Brown Arena. No conclusions were made from the meeting. They came together to discuss the timeline that has been developed overtime to show the progress in the Sink Combs Dethlefs research.More >>
We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
We are sad to report the loss of one of our WFXG team members. Longtime businessman and local media leader, Brent Hlavaty, passed away Sept. 25 after a prolonged illness.More >>
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta. Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle in Augusta. Twenty-two-year-old Damien Sims, AKA "Pocahontas Slippery" is wanted for stealing a vehicle from 1898 Gordon Highway.More >>