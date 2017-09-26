Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser Burger Battle to take place Septe - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser Burger Battle to take place September 28

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Thursday, September 28, 2017 marks an annual Boys and Girls Club fundraiser: Burger Battle. This is one great opportunity to indulge in good food as well as support a great. Local Boutique restaurant chefs will be competing for the title “Best Burger.”

Maria Henry, Boys and Girls Club Marketing Manager, lists this year's participants.

“Our restaurants this year are Tastefully Yours, Fat Man’s Mill Cafe, Finch & Fifth, Village Deli, and The Hive, and Cucina 503.”

She says tasting and voting takes place from 6:00PM to 7:30PM. An announcement regarding the winner will follow.

“Fat Man’s Mill Café has won twice, and our reigning champion is Village Deli, so we’ll see if this year, someone different takes the title home.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. They are $100 per couple. All proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club directly.

