Augusta University Sports Medicine partnering with local high schools

Augusta University's Sports Medicine program is partnering with the Richmond County Board of Education.

The Jaguar Sports Medicine’s Richmond County Outreach Program provides each of the local high schools—except for magnet schools—with a full-time athletic trainer. The athletic trainer will administer care during team practices and games as well as monitor environmental conditions to ensure sports safety, according to a press release.

“Health and safety in student sports matter to us, which is why we are grateful to have this opportunity to provide this service to the community,” said Lisa Branon, assistant program coordinator and Jaguar Sports Medicine Senior Athletic Trainer in a press release. “We will work closely with coaches to make sure their players remain strong enough to play as we serve as a direct line of health care for these young athletes.”

Many schools already have their athletic trainer and the rest of the schools hope to have their slots filled by the end of the year.

