Augusta University Sports Medicine partnering with local high sc - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta University Sports Medicine partnering with local high schools

WFXG WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta University's Sports Medicine program is partnering with the Richmond County Board of Education.

The Jaguar Sports Medicine’s Richmond County Outreach Program provides each of the local high schools—except for magnet schools—with a full-time athletic trainer. The athletic trainer will administer care during team practices and games as well as monitor environmental conditions to ensure sports safety, according to a press release.

“Health and safety in student sports matter to us, which is why we are grateful to have this opportunity to provide this service to the community,” said Lisa Branon, assistant program coordinator and Jaguar Sports Medicine Senior Athletic Trainer in a press release. “We will work closely with coaches to make sure their players remain strong enough to play as we serve as a direct line of health care for these young athletes.”

Many schools already have their athletic trainer and the rest of the schools hope to have their slots filled by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Republican leaders: Senate won't vote on Obamacare repeal

    Republican leaders: Senate won't vote on Obamacare repeal

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-09-26 07:48:06 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-09-26 19:19:04 GMT

    To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months. 

    More >>

    To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months. 

    More >>

  • Puerto Rico emerges from storm; water and some food scarce

    Puerto Rico emerges from storm; water and some food scarce

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 08:08:03 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-09-26 19:18:55 GMT

    Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.

    More >>

    Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.

    More >>

  • Adidas exec and 9 others charged in college bribery scheme

    Adidas exec and 9 others charged in college bribery scheme

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-09-26 13:59:10 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-09-26 19:11:27 GMT

    Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

    More >>

    Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly