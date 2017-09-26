Gordon Hwy motorcycle vs. vehicle crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Gordon Highway. This is at the intersection of East Robinson Avenue.

Dispatch says the call came in at 7:09am injuries were reported. Gold Cross was sent to the scene.

Heavy delays are reported on Gordon Highway and East Robinson Ave.

