UPDATE: Man killed in Aiken Co. I-20 motorcycle crash identified

A North Augusta man has died after an early-morning crash on I-20 in Aiken County.

The accident happened near the intersection of I-20 and I-520 at around 5:51 a.m. on Sept. 26. According to a witness, the driver of a motorcycle, now identified as forty-six-year-old Sammy J. Caudill, struck an orange construction cone, lost control, and was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash. This is the 25th traffic fatality in Aiken County this year.

