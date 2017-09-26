Aiken County fatal wreck I-20E

South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a fatal wreck on I-20 Eastbound near exit 6. This is located near the I-520 exit ramp in Aiken County.

Crews responded to the call at 5:50am. It does involve a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

Fox 54 is working to get a crew to the scene for more information. Expect delays.

