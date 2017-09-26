Aiken showing homeowners if solar energy is right for them - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken showing homeowners if solar energy is right for them

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

With Winter creeping up on us, it's always a good idea to try and save a little money on your power bill.
As such, Aiken is holding several solar energy workshops to give homeowners an overview of the possible savings involved.

Today's educational workshop at the O'Dell Weeks Activity Center will give homeowners an idea if solar panels are a wise investment.

Whether it is SCE&G or Aiken Electric Co-op, your energy provider bears heavy influence in how much panels affect your power bill.
Their solar promotions fluctuate regularly and vary by customer, and that's a topic the workshop's organizers plan to address.

Residential solar panels can generate about 250 watts each, and can cost over $800.
Knowing that, your home's orientation to the sun is critical in finding value.
If you have good southern or western exposure, you will likely find solar energy worth your while.

Here is a list of the upcoming workshops scheduled by the City of Aiken Energy and Environmental Committee.

-September 26 at 6:30pm
O’Dell Weeks Activity Center, Room 3
1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken

-October 4 at 4pm
Woodside Plantation Country Club
1000 Woodside Plantation Drive, Aiken

-November 16 at 6:30pm
Smith Hazel Recreation Center
400 Kershaw Street NE, Aiken

