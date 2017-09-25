City is unsure what's next for Lake Olmstead Stadium - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

City is unsure what's next for Lake Olmstead Stadium

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

It's been more than 3 weeks since the Green Jackets played their final home game at Lake Olmstead Stadium. Everyone has their eyes set on opening day next year at the new SRP Park. The question that's now being asked, is what's going to happen to the old park? 

"April 28th 2018 is etched on the back of everyone's mind. It's the grand opening of the new SRP Park for the Augusta Green jackets but the question remains what happens to Lake Olmstead?

It's a question Commissioner Bill Fennoy brought up several weeks ago at the Commission Meeting. "Something needs to happen to it and I just don't want it to sit idly by and waste away," he says. 

But Commissioners didn't get a chance to fully address it and Fennoy says he's unsure when it will come up. But he says he has a few ideas if it does happen.

"An ample theater or some use of that park so that the citizens of Richmond County can get the maximum benefit out of it," Fennoy says.

He also says the Park belongs to the city but it will be rented out for the following season by the Green Jackets as a precaution. Augusta University is using the park as a practice field for now. But as of now no one is certain what the baseball field will be in the future.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

