City is unsure what's next for Lake Olmstead Stadium

Singer Songwriter Jackson Browne is coming to Augusta in January. He will be starting his acoustic tour next year with a stop at The Bell Auditorium on Saturday, January 6.More >>
A father and daughter reunited after nine months. FOX 54 was there as a deployed soldier returned home to Augusta to see his family. Dale Harbin is a part of the 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. He returned home eager to see his little girl after nine months of being deployed to Kuwait.More >>
A local theatre company in partnership with the Kroc center is teaching kids theatre with a little twist. Enopion theatre company is a bible theatre company devoted to creating plays that help spread the gospel of Christ.More >>
