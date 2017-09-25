Jackson Browne coming to the Bell Auditorium

Singer Songwriter Jackson Browne is coming to Augusta in January. He will be starting his acoustic tour next year with a stop at The Bell Auditorium on Saturday, January 6. Renowned multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz will be joining him on tour.

Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2007. He has sold over 18 million albums in the United States. He's written and recorded songs such as Running on Empty and Take It Easy. Greg Leisz has played on several musicians' albums including Jackson Browne, Eric Clapton, and Ryan Adams. He got a Grammy Award in 2010 for his contributions to Ray LaMontagne's 2010 album, God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. online at www.georgialinatix.com, by phone at 877-428-4849 and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

