Ft. Gordon soldier returns home from Kuwait to heartfelt reunion

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A father and daughter reunited after nine months. FOX 54 was there as a deployed soldier returned home to Augusta to see his family.

Dale Harbin is a part of the 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. He returned home eager to see his little girl after nine months of being deployed to Kuwait. His wife Michelle Harbin worked out a plan with Diamond Lakes Elementary to surprise their daughter Aniyah at the end of the school day. "It was very emotional so I was holding back my tears. I didn't really want to cry because I could tell he was already starting to cry."

Aniyah's class was walking down the hallway when her father came behind her and picked her up. After all the long distance calls and video chats, he was glad to finally have her in his arms. "She constantly asked when are you coming back. 'Is it today or the end of this week?' And sometimes I have to tell her no it's still a long time. And it is tough on her but being able to surprise her in a way I know she would enjoy it does something for me too.", explained Dale Harbin.  Aniyah says she is a daddy's girl and today was a special day. "I was like one hundred thousand percent surprised!"

The family says the first thing they are going to do is have a tea party.

    Monday, September 25 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-09-26 00:21:56 GMT
