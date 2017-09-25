North Augusta Holiday Inn Express Now Open

A father and daughter reunited after nine months. FOX 54 was there as a deployed soldier returned home to Augusta to see his family. Dale Harbin is a part of the 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. He returned home eager to see his little girl after nine months of being deployed to Kuwait.More >>
A local theatre company in partnership with the Kroc center is teaching kids theatre with a little twist. Enopion theatre company is a bible theatre company devoted to creating plays that help spread the gospel of Christ.More >>
On Sept. 25, a motor vehicle accident caused damage to one of the utility poles at the intersection of Martintown Road and Georgia Avenue. The traffic light at the intersection will be turned off at 6 p.m. to allow crews to repair the pole.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say stole a wallet from an Augusta grocery store. According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article picked up a clear pink wallet from checkout lane #8 at the Kroger on Washington Road.More >>
