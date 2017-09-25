North Augusta Holiday Inn Express Now Open

North Augusta, South Carolina is now home to a brand new hotel: The Holiday Inn Express. Community members came together to celebrate with a ribbon cutting and reception.

Terra Carrol, North Augusta Chamber President and CEO, says: “We have lots of events in our area, and we also support the events across the CSRA, so having another place for people to lay their head in North Augusta really helps the base of our community.”

Vic Shah, Owner, explains: “Now with the development of the Hippo-Drone, lots of corporations in town, we felt it was the right town, and the community support we felt it was the right time to put an investment in building a brand new hotel right here on this exit.”

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.