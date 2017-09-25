Traffic light down at Georgia Ave., Martintown Rd.

The traffic light at one of North Augusta's major intersections will be turned off Monday night to allow crews to repair damage to a utility pole.

On Sept. 25, a motor vehicle accident caused damage to one of the utility poles at the intersection of Martintown Road and Georgia Avenue. The traffic light at the intersection will be turned off at 6 p.m. to allow crews to repair the pole. The light is expected to be down for three to four hours.

North Augusta Public Safety officers will be at the intersection directing traffic until the light is turned back on. Drivers are asked to approach the intersection with extra caution. If your evening commute takes you through this intersection, plan accordingly.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.