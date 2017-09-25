Augusta Kroger wallet theft suspect sought - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Kroger wallet theft suspect sought

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Kroger wallet theft suspect 9/21/17 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Kroger wallet theft suspect 9/21/17 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say stole a wallet from an Augusta grocery store.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article picked up a clear pink wallet from checkout lane #8 at the Kroger on Washington Road, placed it in her purse, and left the store. The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

If you have any information about this incident or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or 706-821-1080.

