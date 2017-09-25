Fort Gordon Welcomes Three-Hundred Soldiers Home

It was as emotional as ever seeing men, women, and children embrace this morning during the 35th Theatre Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB) homecoming.

Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen Cage, 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Commander, commented:

"We've been traveling now for two days to get home to Augusta, but our mission spanned eight different countries throughout the central command area of responsibility."

Troops spent nine months at a Kuwait camp, Camp Arifijan, providing communication support to tons of telecommunications facilities across the Middle East.

This is the only active duty expeditionary signal battalion to deploy in several years, so these Augusta, Georgia locals found themselves on one very unique mission.

Upon returning home, each troop-member enjoys something so different, but most agree nothing could be better than an incredible meal.

Local restaurants and residents throughout are area will surely enjoy feeding an army.

"There are a lot of things that we miss about the United States, but definitely the food, the cuisine, the fellowship, and the spirit of America."

Starting today, all three hundred service men, service women, and their loved ones will indulge in extended time off of work.

"We'll have about a month off, so they can actually spend time and get re-bonded with their families and their loved ones."

Now, families will be beginning their celebrations.

