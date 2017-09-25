$300,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Aiken

A winning South Carolina Education Lottery ticket was sold in Aiken Saturday, Sept. 23.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the 3 Way Food Mart on Silverbluff Road. The ticket matched all 5 numbers drawn Saturday night, winning the $100,000 top prize. The ticket holder paid an extra $1 to "power-up" the ticket, tripling the prize to $300,000.

So check your tickets! The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

