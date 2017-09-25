Orion Foundation holding suicide prevention event in Thomson - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Orion Foundation holding suicide prevention event in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

September is National Suicide Prevention month.

Each year, more than 40,000 people die by suicide.

The event will be held Saturday, September 30th at the Senior Center in Thomson from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

There will be spoken word, music and refreshments at the event.

