Aiken Co. Public School's host 'Toast to Transformation' breakfast

Aiken County Public Schools hosted a breakfast to celebrate the success of the district’s Advanced Placement Academies and the implementation of the National Math and Science initiatives.
The district's National Math and Science Initiative went into effect during the 2016-2017 school year. The program includes courses for computer programming and computer science at South Aiken High School and North Augusta High School.
Classes for the Scholars Academy are set to start in the Fall of 2018.
50 students from schools across the county will start the program and then they will add 50 students each year.
The students will be taught by Aiken County teachers for the first two years, then take college courses at the University of Aiken campus.
Culinary Arts Students from North Augusta High and South Aiken provided breakfast for the event.
